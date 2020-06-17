MPs raise concerns over increase in GBV cases across SA

Over the past few weeks, no less than five women have been murdered, allegedly by their partners or former partners, in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's portfolio committee on Social Development has raised concern about the uptick in gender-based violence and femicide cases plaguing the country.

This has resulted in a growing number of calls for the speedy implementation of government's national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide.

Parliament's portfolio committee on Social Development said that it was briefed by the department last week on the progress made in implementing a gender-based violence and femicide emergency response plan.

Among a list of interventions stipulated by the department is the improvement in access to justice for victims and survivors.

The committee has called on the department to speedily finalise the process of verifying 169 non-profit organisations providing direct services to victims of crime, gender-based violence and femicide so they can receive funding.

It's further called for a strong collaboration between the department's gender-based violence command centre and police to ensure that cases referred by the centre are investigated and perpetrators are arrested and convicted.

The committee says it's important that men and boys become active in the fight against this scourge.

