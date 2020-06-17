Man accused of killing Naledi Phangindawo abandons bail bid

Mlondi Ntlangulela was arrested shortly after Phangindawo was found hacked to death in Kwanonqaba about two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing Naledi Phangindawo has abandoned bail.

Mlondi Ntlangulela appeared in the Mossel Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He was arrested shortly after Phangindawo was found hacked to death in Kwanonqaba about two weeks ago.

Ntlangulela was meant to apply for bail in court, but he decided to abandon his bail bid.

The matter was postponed to 8 July.

The 34-year-old man – Phangindawo’s former partner - handed himself over to police in Lwandle, Strand, shortly after the mother of three was found dead. It’s alleged a knife and an axe were used in the attack.

Phangindawo’s death was one of at least five femicide cases that had rocked the country in recent weeks.

