Magabheni Clinic nurses strike over COVID-19 policy

They claim their lives are being put at risk by being forced to report for duty by the facility manager while they wait for their COVID-19 test results.

DURBAN - Nurses at the Magabheni Clinic, south of Durban have gone on strike and are staging a picket outside the facility.

They claim their lives are being put at risk by being forced to report for duty by the facility manager while they wait for their COVID-19 test results.

All staff at the facility were ordered to undergo testing on Tuesday after an NGO worker who is based at the clinic contracted the virus.

It's alleged that an NGO worker based at the Magabheni Clinic tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday but still had to report for duty on Monday.

Nurses who spoke to Eyewitness News on Wednesday morning said that they don't want to risk a potential outbreak of the virus, if that hasn't happened already.

KwaZulu-Natal Health Department spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said that it was not the department's policy to ask workers to report for duty while they waited for their test results.

"As a matter of principle, where a COVID-19 positive case has been identified, contact mapping and tracing has to be conducted, as well as screening, testing and isolation of people who have come into contact with the patient. Where necessary the affected section of the health facility may be temporarily closed to allow for decontamination."

Trade union Nehawu is supporting the worker's picket, saying that workers must prioritise their own safety first.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.