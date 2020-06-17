Lavender Hill community shattered after shooting claims 3-year-old's life

The child was gunned down and his father was wounded in a shooting at their house on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - A Lavender Hill community leader said that residents' hearts had been shattered following the death of a 3-year-old boy.

The child was gunned down and his father was wounded in a shooting at their house on Monday night.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

Lucinda Evans said that she'd received several calls from community members since the little boy's death requesting that the army and additional police be deployed to the area.

"I had men calling me, fathers, that were crying on the phone. Another child has been killed by a person that is running around with a gun."

Police said that the child and his father were standing outside their Hillview home while the man was talking to a friend when a gunman opened fire on them.

The father ran into the house with his son but the masked shooter followed them.

The boy died on arrival at a medical facility in Retreat, while his father survived the shooting.

On the same day, a three-year-old girl and her father were shot and killed while sitting in a car in Ravensmead.

No arrests have been made.

