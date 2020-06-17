KZN govt officials assist residents of informal dwellings after fires

Over 1,000 people became homeless in recent weeks after several unrelated blazes.

DURBAN - The Kwazulu-Natal Department of Social Development in partnership with the eThekwini Municipality on Wednesday gave the victims of fire incidents at local informal settlements new material to re-build their informal dwellings.

Over 1,000 people became homeless in recent weeks after several unrelated blazes. The eThekwini Municipality said the informal dwellings were temporary relief measures.

Xolisile Mpungose was among the over 1,000 people who were left homeless after her home in the eNkanini informal settlement in KwaMashu was burnt down earlier this week.

She said she had lost everything: “I don’t have clothes and food, I also lost my child’s birth certificate. I only have the clothes off my back.”

The eThekwini Municipality’s Thanduxolo Sabelo said they were addressing housing issues in the city.

“As a city, we have a plan to build proper houses for the people. It’s not just a plan, we are already building houses and obviously, due to the resources, we have to plan one project at a time,” he said.

Meanwhile, victims of the recent fires were asked to find shelter with neighbours and loved ones while the material to build new informal dwellings got delivered over the next two days.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.