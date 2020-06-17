Gauteng to get respite from cold snap from Thursday

According to the weather service, the country experienced the coldest day of the year Tuesday, with icy and frosty conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - Much of South Africa will have to bear with the extreme cold again on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, emergency services continue to monitor possible fires in different communities.

Some parts of the country will have to endure the cold snap for a little longer.

Gauteng and Mpumalanga reached just highs of 11 degrees on Tuesday, along with some scattered showers as well.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo said the temperatures will start to improve slightly from Thursday.

“We’re starting to recover slightly with maximums ranging between 14°C and 18°C for Gauteng.”

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to be careful when using heating devices.

“We just want to encourage our residents to continue looking after their heating devices inside and not to leave them unattended.”

Mulaudzi said disaster management teams had been sent to all seven districts of the city to monitor the situation.

