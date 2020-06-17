Gauteng’s COVID-19 infections on the rise, Joburg & Ekurhuleni lead in cases

The province was continuing to see an increase in the number of infected people with the figure now sitting at over 13,000.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 630 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Gauteng’s public and private healthcare facilities.

The province continues to see an increase in the number of infected people with the figure sitting at over 13,000 on Wednesday.

#COVID19 | GAUTENG COVID-19 SUB-DISTRICT BREAKDOWN



The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gauteng is 13 023, with 3 716 recoveries as at 16 June 2020. #GAUTENGCOVID19 #COVID19SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/9jichIPZ9C — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 17, 2020

Gauteng had the third-highest death toll in the country, with 87 people succumbing to the disease.

The number of people in Gauteng hospitalised for the Coronavirus has grown by 58 in the past 24 hours.

The City of Johannesburg remained the province’s epicentre with close to 2,000 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Most of these cases were in the inner city, followed by region D that includes Soweto.

More than half of the province’s deaths were also in the Johannesburg metropole. Joburg was followed by Ekurhuleni, which continued to see a steady increase with at least 890 people testing positive.

As the death toll climbs, so does the number of recoveries, with at least 3,716 people recovering.

The country’s mortality rate stood at 2,1% with at least 1,625 recorded deaths.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.