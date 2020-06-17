Garden Route Municipality’s head office closed after confirmed COVID-19 case

The office is expected to be reopened next week Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) head office in George has been temporarily closed on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office was being disinfected.

“Although the person was working from home and had less interaction with colleagues, the employee occasionally came to our offices and it is our duty as a municipality to follow all related protocols. We immediately took the necessary precautions and are implementing all measures such as closing the building, disinfecting and fogging to ensure the safety of the rest of the GRDM employees,” said the municipality’s Mayor Memory Booysen in a statement.



“We, therefore, encourage all staff and members of the public to be patient with us while we put these measures in place and ensuring a safe working environment for our employees,” said the strategic manager in the office of the municipal manager, Thembani Loliwe.

