Former Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane questions affidavits opposing her bail

JOHANNESBURG - Former Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane said that all affidavits opposing her bail by people who claimed that she had threatened their lives contained nothing more than hearsay.

She and her husband, former Prime Minister Tom Thabane are accused of masterminding the murder of Thabane’s second wife Lipolelo.

Her initial bail application granted by the High Court under questionable circumstances was revoked by the appeal court and she was recently rearrested.

The bail hearing continues on Wednesday.

Maesiah Thabane's lawyer, Advocate Salemane Phafane, said that Thato Sibolla, who was wounded in the shooting that claimed Lipolelo's life in 2017, fled to South Africa earlier this year but never said that her life was in danger until now.

He said that Thabane’s daughter Nkoya Hlaele, who said she had to hire bodyguards, had no evidence to prove that Maesiah threatened her life.

He said Maesiah’s former employee, Makarabo Mojakhomo, who claimed that Maesiah told her the money she sent her to deliver was for Lipolelo’s killing, could not back her claims.

Phafane said that nothing contained in the affidavits of these people opposing Maesiah’s bail were enough to keep her behind bars.

The court will hear the opposing lawyers later on Wednesday.

