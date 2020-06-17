Evelyn de Kock’s alleged killer pleads not guilty

Clayton Andrews is facing charges of murder following the discovery of De Kock’s body at the weekend.

PRETORIA - The 50-year-old suspect accused of murdering Evelyn de Kock on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in the Pretoria Magistrate Court.

De Kock was found in an outside building at her family home in Eersterust, Pretoria, with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect fled to Eldorado Park but was later arrested on Monday.

The State denied Andrews bail and identified him as a flight risk. Magistrate Thandi Theledi ordered Andrews to remain in police custody.

The matter was remanded to next week.

De Kock’s murder was just one of many such killings over the past few weeks.

