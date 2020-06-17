Evelyn de Kock murder suspect expected in court today

De Kock’s mutilated body was discovered in an outside building at her family home in Pretoria over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - A 50-year-old man believed to be involved in the murder of Evelyn de Kock is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the suspect was found hiding in Eldorado Park and was arrested on Monday.

De Kock's murder has sparked outrage in the community of Eersterust, with family members and residents calling for justice.

Family spokesperson Wire de Kock: "I know that we are not the first family that has lost a member to woman killing but from our family's side, we are deeply hurt because it's really hard for us... we've lost someone and we're just calling for justice."

De Kock’s murder is just one of many femicides in South Africa over the past few days.

