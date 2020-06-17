Educators' union calls for specialised police unit to deal with GBV

Following the recent spate of femicides in the country, spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane said police must form a new specialised unit.

JOHANNESBURG - The Educators Union of South Africa on Sunday said that it hadn’t seen the impact of a specialised police unit set up to deal with gender-based violence.

“We are saying that the time to address gender-based violence in the country has also reached its expiry date. We believe that nothing else can be resolved unless there is a special division, because as you know, when women go report cases of gender-based violence, they meet inexperienced and untrained officers.”

The organisation led a protest outside the Union Buildings on Sunday and also called for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to resign.

The union recently lost a court bid to set aside the decision to reopen schools during the lockdown.

Mahlobogwane explained why they wanted the minister to step down: “We are saying to the president, please bring a minister who is willing to listen to the people they are serving. We want a younger minister who is energetic and is full of energy because the current minister’s time has expired and we do not have the confidence that we can ever work with her again.”

