EC police searching for elderly PE man who walked out of COVID-19 quarantine

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are trying to find an elderly man who was last seen walking out of a COVID-19 quarantine facility at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

John Doch (73) was a patient in isolation at the facility who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was there with two family members.

On 5 June, the head of the stadium security at the facility was informed that the man was missing.

CCTV footage shows he left the facility earlier that day and he was not spotted by any of the guards.

The police's Priscila Naidu said that he suffered from dementia and appealed to the public to come forward with any information.

So far, 1,625 people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19.

The health ministry has also confirmed the number of known cases has risen to over 76,000.

The recovery rate stands at 55%.

