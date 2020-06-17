COVID-19 update: Ramaphosa to address nation at 8 pm
The president’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential coordinating council.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8 pm on Wednesday on the country's efforts to stop the coronavirus.
The address will be broadcast live.