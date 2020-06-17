Cold weather, illegal connections add pressure to Eskom power grid

The power utility said that tampering with equipment had also resulted in infrastructure damage in areas including Soweto, Cosmo City, Ivory Park and Diepsloot.

JOHANNESBURG - The cold weather has added an extra load to the power grid, with illegal connections being flagged by Eskom, especially in Gauteng.

The power utility said that tampering with equipment had also resulted in infrastructure damage in areas including Soweto, Cosmo City, Ivory Park and Diepsloot.

This has led to prolonged power interruptions and Eskom said that it could not continually carry out repairs caused by overloading.

City Power, meanwhile, is also dealing with backlogs to restore electricity.

Some of these have been caused by illegal connections.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena: "We are appealing to our customers to use electricity sparingly and for them to cooperate with City Power technicians and bear with us as we deal with huge backlogs across the city of Johannesburg."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.