Clement Manyathela looking forward to his new morning show on 702

"I am looking forward to starting something new. Reimagining the 9-12 slot. I am looking forward to having an extended time to engage with our listeners who always make a meaningful contribution," said Clement Manyathela.

JOHANNESBURG -Mid mornings at 702 are getting a shake-up with the introduction of Clement Manyathela into the 9 am to 12 noon slot, taking over from Eusebius McKaiser who leaves at the end of June.

Eyewitness News took a moment to chat to Manyathela in run-up to the change.

How did your journalism career start?

I studied journalism at the University of Pretoria. But strangely enough, I wasn’t that interested in journalism. I was studying it but there was really no passion at that stage. Then I started interning at Pretoria News from my second year and at the SABC in my final year.

That’s when I started falling in love with storytelling. I was lucky to get my first job as a journalist at Power FM in 2013 just after graduating.

Which story would you say is your most memorable and why?

That’s a tough one. I have a few.

I once did a story about a crazy man who believed black and white people shouldn't mix - Sodwana Bay Guest House owner in 2016. I was in KwaZulu-Natal, went to his house, interviewed him from outside his yard. He branded black people as inferior to whites and refused to accommodate them. I remember this because I don’t think I have ever been so angry doing a story before.

When and how did your journey as a radio host begin?

I think it was in 2017 when the then 702 programming manager Mzoxolo Jojwana told me he wants me to one day try out hosting and stand-in for Stephen Grootes on The Midday Report. He said he believed I could do it and that he really enjoyed how I did my Q and As with presenters on the station.

I said: “I am not a radio host, I am just a journalist, I love being on the field.” I had no interest whatsoever in being a host.

He told me to start preparing my mind to do it. I left his office and said he was crazy.

A month or two later he came back and said he wants me to stand in for Stephen in a week's time, I again said no ways. He said 'you will do it'. He insisted. I told him he was setting me up for failure and asked him to give me several months, he still said no. Jojwana told me I should shadow Stephen for a week, which I did. I was nervous watching Stephen prepare and do the show because I thought, 'wow I can’t do this'. And then I did the show for the first time, and it went well.

Then I started doing regular stand-ins on The Midday Report. I learnt a lesson from that, it is true that sometimes people see in you something you don’t see in yourself. They see your capabilities, your talents, that you are sometimes still sleeping on.

What are you looking forward to most about hosting the 9 am-12 noon show?

I am looking forward to starting something new. Reimagining the 9-12 slot. I am looking forward to exploring new ideas, to learning, to being vulnerable and having an extended time to engage with our listeners who always make a meaningful contribution.

Catch Clement Manyathela on 702 weekdays from 9 am - 12 am from 29 June.