Calls mount for tougher stance from SA justice system on GBV perpetrators

PRETORIA - With more cases of gender-based violence being highlighted around the country, there are growing calls for South Africa's justice system to play a greater role in the prosecution of those who abuse women.

In one of the latest crimes, Pretoria police discovered the mutilated body of Evelyn de Kock in Eersterust over the weekend.

She had been stabbed and her partner has since been arrested.

As he prepares to appear in court, community members have called for a harsher response from law enforcement.

As the authorities grapple with mounting gender-based violence cases, Eersterus residents said that not enough was being done to ensure that those who abused women are brought to book.

Ralph Harris led a community protest on Sunday following the murder of De Kock.

He said that the justice system had failed victims of crime: “There should be 25 years or 30, give them double life. Let him go sit, he robbed a family of a beautiful soul. Why should he see the day of light ever again? He shouldn’t, it’s unfair.”

Family friend and neighbour Charles Wilkes also spoke out against the crime: “I just want justice, real justice, and they must not feel like they (perpetrators) are human beings.”

The 50-year suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday.

