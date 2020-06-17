Thank you! Boeta Cassiem to get much-needed eye operation

Boeta Cassiem, Cape Town’s favourite ice-cream seller, is going to have his much-needed cataract operation. The family has also decided to pay it forward.

CAPE TOWN - It has been an incredible week for the Cassiem family, filled with an outpouring of love and support for Boeta Cassiem, Cape Town's famous ice-cream seller who is in need of an eye operation. The family says they’ve been overwhelmed by the support and humbled by the generosity of so many people who know their father - and even those who have never met him but still contributed.

Since EWN first published his story on Monday, 8 June, donations and offers to help with his much-needed eye operation have been flooding in. The story was picked up by various media outlets and sports personalities, and thanks to all these efforts, the family has raised enough money for Cassiem to have the operation in the next few weeks.

Because of the overwhelming support, more funds were collected than was needed for Cassiem’s operation. As a result, the Cassiem family has decided to pay it forward and sponsor another deserving patient in need of eye surgery. The family will be donating a portion of the funds to an eye care charity organisation to be named soon.

Generous benefactors from all over South Africa, and as far as the UK, came forward to donate and share how much they appreciate Cassiem as a person, and what he brings to their sporting experiences. Most of the benefactors preferred to remain anonymous.

WATCH: Boeta Cassiem, Cape Town's favourite ice cream man

The COVID-19 pandemic has denied Cassiem, who has been selling ice creams at Newlands Stadium for more than 55 years, the ability to make a living. Without live spor t, he struggles to support himself and his wife on just his old age state grant.

Speaking to EWN, the Cassiem family thanked all those who had contributed to their father’s operation.

“We'd like to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every donor/sponsor who contributed towards the initiative of having his eye operation done. We could not have fathomed the overwhelming response which we received over this past week.

“Since hearing about the support he is getting, our dad went from being reclusive, back to being the person we all know and love. There was truly an overwhelming response, and it means so much to us to see that our dad is such an icon in his community.

“We will keep you informed every step of the way, regarding the process, because without all of you this would not have been possible.

“Once again, we thank each and everyone for their contribution, this will surely put the spark back in his eyes and keep him ‘jolly’ and ‘wakker’,” they said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.