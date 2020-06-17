7 suspects arrested for deadly Jabulani hostel mass shooting

Earlier this month, men with handguns and rifles opened fire on a group of people in a shack, killing six of them.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the recent deadly mass shooting near the Jabulani hostel in Soweto.

Earlier this month, men with handguns and rifles opened fire on a group of people in a shack, killing six of them.

The motive for the attack is still being investigated.

One person survived the attack and is being treated for bullet wounds.

The police's Noxolo Kweza: "We arrested two suspects in KwaZulu-Natal and recovered firearms, including an AK-47. Those suspects led us to another five suspects that were arrested in Gauteng. We also recovered firearms from them."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.