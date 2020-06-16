SA's millennials & COVID-19: A clash of bad luck

Millennials are living through their second economic crisis worldwide as every corner of the globe faces a slump due to COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists have called them the unluckiest generation ever.

In 2008 the global recession ravaged markets and left many jobless as companies cushioned their exposure in developed economies.

What does it all mean for some of the 14 million South African millennials who account for about 27% of its population?

Unemployment. Inequality. Poverty. These are the facts about South Africa that immediately sets its young people apart from anywhere else in the world.

The commonality for millennials though – born between 1981 and 1996 – is that they have had to watch as their jobs, economy, personal finances were wiped out overnight due to the 2008 global recession, and now the coronavirus.

Already in a recession and with a 29.1% unemployment rate that affects young people in the main, young entrepreneur Muzi Mtshali says the 2008 experience was far more cushioned than the current crisis.

“I have chosen to take control of my immediate reality and change what I can and that is by going through this time. We are still in it, but I am glad that I have got the vehicles to go through it with.”

For 33-year-old Lonwabo Mavuso, who is a director at Andani Africa, the COVID-19 crisis has presented a new challenge – one that calls on young people to step up and steer the future.

“There’s certainly a growing activism, with people feeling that they need to be doing something, they need to be part of the conversation, they need to be challenging spaces and calling people out and calling them in.”

A Deloitte study conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic hit showed that only 39% of millennials in South Africa said the economy would improve in the next 12 months.

PERSONAL IMPLICATIONS

Young local entrepreneurs say the challenges brought by the coronavirus have also forced them to pause and reflect on not just business but their personal lives too.

We’ve heard the story too often. Young mothers forced to choose between thriving careers and making time for their children.

For some, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought home the fact that work occupies more time than other important parts of their lives.

Businesswoman and young mother Tshepo Mathabatha said that unlike the 2008 crisis, the cessation of business activity during the lockdown made her life more meaningful.

“I'm having more the time to spend with family, particularly my son. I remember asking him what he thought I should be doing with my time. Without hesitating, he said ‘Play with me’. And I’ve realised that before the lockdown, I could not pinpoint a day when I just played with my child.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Bongi Nkomo had just secured a new job before the outbreak hit South Africa.

Although she’s had to shelve those plans for now, she has found opportunity in the chaos.

“Most people would rather follow their passion and do what they love, but I’ve had to make the tough choice to hold off on my passion until things go back to normal.”

In May TransUnion reported that 11% of millennials lost their jobs while 34% now worked reduced hours during the COVID-19 economic distress.