Ramaphosa: Youth must rise to challenge of leading SA’s recovery post- COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said young South Africans should make use of the opportunities which came from the COVID-19 pandemic to restructure the economy.

Ramaphosa spoke during a virtual dialogue with young entrepreneurs as part of the Youth Day commemorations. He encouraged the youth to take the lead in coming up with innovative ideas to make the country more inclusive.

“COVID-19 is pregnant with opportunities,” Ramaphosa said. “So, I’m throwing a challenge to young people to begin to see that post- COVID-19, there is a new platform and we need to set up different ways of running our economy, and the ownership of our economy.”

Ramaphosa urged the youth to look at the silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, saying there were plenty of opportunities to be derived from it.

The president was confident that if young people were given financial support, they would thrive in changing the economy.

“Young people must rise to the challenge of leading our recovery after the coronavirus. We have young entrepreneurs and business owners who through their innovative ideas have been able to change their communities for the better and create new employment opportunities.

“We have outstanding young people in the sciences, research, in sports, entertainment, and other fields who have represented our country on global platforms and stages,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the youth should bring the change they wanted to see in the country.

“Are we prepared to continue living with the inequality that has persisted forever and in a day?” the president asked.

He also encouraged South Africans to support young businesses, which were trying to survive the financial turmoil brought on by COVID-19.

