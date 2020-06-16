Ramaphosa calls on youth for solutions to revive SA’s economy

The president spoke on Tuesday during a virtual dialogue with young people as part of the Youth Day commemorations.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country commemorating Youth Day on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged young people to find new and creative ways to reset the country’s economy.

The president said he believed this year would be a turning point to change the way the country’s economy had been set up.

“COVID-19 is pregnant with opportunities.

"So, I’m throwing a challenge to young people to begin to see that post- COVID-19, there is a new platform and we need to set up different ways of running our economy, and the ownership of our economy, Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said South Africans should support young people who are starting up their own businesses, trying hard to survive amid the tough economic period and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He encouraged the youth to rebuild the economy to be more inclusive.

“Our policy thrust now, especially post-COVID-19, is to bring about change and that change should be about localisation. We must stop buying what is unnecessary from other countries,” Ramaphosa said.

The president also said young people had the endless talent to come up with creative ways to take the country forward.

“As young people, you are the reservoir of creativity for the country. Don’t look to us as older people as being the reservoirs of the epicentre of creativity. You are the ones who must be innovative and create things. What we need to do as a government is to support you,” he said.

