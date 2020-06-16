Govt to launch multi-sectoral advisory committee on COVID-19

The committee would be formally introduced during a virtual briefing and was convened as the country struggled with the unprecedented multi-sectoral impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu were expected on Tuesday to launch a new Ministerial Advisory Committee as the nation marks Youth Day.

The Department of Health said while government had structured its COVID-19 response through the National Coronavirus Command Council, which is advised by health professionals, the national Departments of Health and Social Development had played key roles in ensuring government had solid health and social relief plans to offer South Africans.

But the department added that government’s continued fight against COVID-19 required constant engagement, input, and activism of civil society, labour, and faith-based organisations in order to promote acceptable social behaviour in dealing with the pandemic.

Mkhize said the Ministerial Advisory Committee would allow government and multiple sectors of society to be on the same page.

“As we open the economy amid rising infections, we appreciate more and more the difficulty sustaining what feels unnatural. Behavioural change needs constant reinforcement and a consultative government. We are particularly excited about this initiative as we look forward to gaining deeper inside into the desires of our people,” he said.

I am really pleased to be joining, you, Minister Zulu, in this partnership of Health and Social Development. This can only augur well for the prosperity of our nation. #MACLaunch — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 16, 2020

This MAC is inspired by you, fellow South Africans, who have made so many sacrifices. That collective discipline and cooperation helped us to flatten the curve and save many lives, it helped us balance our resources.#MACLaunch — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 16, 2020

