Govt isn’t planning on re-introducing ban on alcohol sales – Zulu

The minister on Tuesday said government had already made its decision on the matter.

CAPE TOWN - While the debate continued about whether alcohol sales should be banned again to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday said for the moment government was not considering re-introducing the regulation.

“I think government has made its decision around that… the bottom line is that collectively we need to take steps back and say, ‘what is it that we have not done very well as South Africans to carry each other to the next level of what we want’,” Zulu said.

The minister along with Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday launched a new Ministerial Advisory Committee that would allow government and society to coordinate a community response to COVID-19.

The committee included representatives from civil society, labour, and faith-based organisations.

Zulu said while the committee was focused on the fight against COVID-19, it would also address other societal issues.

“When all is said and done, what will really help us - especially at this time - would be to shift from anxiety into action but also to talk to our people across the board to say, ‘if you protect yourself and follow protocols, you protect the next person next to you’,” she said.

