Govt is committed to eradicating GBV & femicide, says Nkoana-Mashabane

The minister on Tuesday said women in South Africa were oppressed, and their senseless murders were a crime against humanity.

PRETORIA - Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has equated the harsh conditions and inequalities of apartheid to gender-based violence (GBV).

Nkoana-Mashabane said women in South Africa were oppressed, and their senseless murders were a crime against humanity.

The minister was speaking at the home of Evelyn de Kock (42), who was stabbed to death allegedly by her partner in Eersterust, Pretoria, on Sunday morning.

De Kock’s murder caused residents in Eersterust to protest against the ongoing abuse in many households. They said their community was plagued with violence, drugs, and youth unemployment. Residents said these factors had contributed to a vicious pattern of abuse.

Nkoana-Mashabane said government was committed to eradicating GBV and femicide but said this task would need commitment and solidarity from community members.

“We need to work with organisations, particularly those that are led by men, to work with the government. We are all saying enough is enough,” she said.

The minister said the country was in a crisis.

“We are capable of defeating big enemies. We have defeated the big enemy of apartheid,” Nkoana-Mashabane said.



“Let’s say in the spirit of all our fallen daughters, the bug stops here. From here on we are going to live like real South Africans who are the beneficiaries of the 1976 and other generations that came before so that we can fight inequality, poverty, and unemployment,” she added.

She said the Inter-Ministerial Committee was fast-tracking the establishment of a council to address GBV.

