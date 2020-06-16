FROM THE ARCHIVES: Through The Cracks, the untold story of Mbuyisa Makhubu

Four years ago today, EWN went in search of Mbuyisa Makhubu, the 18-year-old who was captured in a now iconic image by photographer Sam Nzima during the Soweto Uprising on 16 June 1976, carrying a dying boy, Hector Pieterson.

While the photograph has endured, little is known about Makhubu.

Episode 1: The Hell Was Loose

Episode 2: Walking To Jamaica

Episode 3: Mbuyisa Discovered?

Episode 4: Lingering Mystery