Eskom warns Gauteng residents of power failures due to illegal connections

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Tuesday said it was not able to continuously repair damaged equipment caused by overloading and illegal connections in Gauteng.

The power utility said there had been power failures due to unlawful connections in areas including Cosmo City, Diepsloot, Ivory Park, Orange Farm, Sebokeng, and Soweto.

This came as weather temperatures continued to plunge, resulting in icy conditions.

Gauteng Eskom spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya said they were concerned about vandalism on infrastructure.

The utility urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly during this cold period.

“We would like to appeal to the members of the public to please unplug or switch off all non-essential equipment because if we were all to do that, we would then be in a position to meet the high-peak electricity demand,” Semenya said.



