DA calls for immediate release of SAA’s business rescue plan

SAA’s business rescue practitioners were meant to publish their rescue plan on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday called on South African Airways’ (SAA) business rescue practitioners (BRPs) to immediately release the long-overdue business rescue plan for the airline.

Government, creditors, and unions were expected to vote on a final business plan last week to save the debt-ridden airline. However, unions at SAA asked for an extension, saying they wanted to engage further on the plan.

That extension was granted.

The BRPs were meant to publish their rescue plan on Monday.

“It is not surprising that there is still no sign of a business rescue plan despite the expiry of the 15 June 2020 extension the court granted the BRPs at the eleventh hour on 8 June 2020.

“The continuous delays and missed deadlines make a complete mockery of the entire process. It also reaffirms suspicions that the BRPs were never in control of the process because it was intercepted by political meddling,” said DA MP Alf Lees.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.