COVID-19 patient goes missing from quarantine facility in PE

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police on Tuesday were trying to track down a man who walked out of a COVID-19 quarantine facility at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

John Doch (73) was a patient in isolation who had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was last seen leaving the quarantine facility on 5 June.

CCTV footage showed Doch leaving, but he was not spotted by any guard and was still missing.

“It is alleged that at about 22:00 in the evening, the head of the stadium security at the isolation facility was informed that Mr John Doch, who was a patient in isolation, is missing,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement on Monday.

Doch, who’s from Graaff-Reinet, was at the isolation facility with two other family members. He suffers from dementia.

“At the time, he was wearing a black hooded jacket, a blue scarf, black pants, and black takkies. He has grey hair and a grey mustache. He is about 65 kg and has brown eyes. He is not familiar with the area. He speaks isiXhosa and Afrikaans.

“Anyone who may know his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Thabo Mangcangaza on 041 3946243 or Detective Lieutenant Colonel Cokisle Mfunda on 082 442 1305 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. The community is advised to take the necessary precautions relating to COVID-19 as Doch is positive with the virus,” Naidu said.

