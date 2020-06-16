Atlantis residents support teen (16) after family dies in informal dwelling fire

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a fire gutted several informal dwellings, killing the teen's five relatives.

CAPE TOWN - An Atlantis community was rallying on Tuesday to support a teenage girl who lost several family members in an informal dwelling fire.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a fire gutted several informal dwellings, killing the five relatives.

Ward councillor Barbara Rass said the 16-year-old girl was not home at the time the fire broke out.

“I was informed the Department of Social Development was going to assist. The teenager is heartbroken by the incident and was crying most of the time,” Rass said.

Rass said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

“We don’t know what caused the fire, but the site where the shacks were, there was no electricity available,” she said.

