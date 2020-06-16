4 suspects arrested in Limpopo for allegedly killing mother (90) and daughter

Authorities said five men, aged between 24 and 46, broke into a house through a window at Gogobole village near Louis Trichardt on Sunday night and opened fire at the elderly woman and her 60-year-old daughter.

JOHANNESBURG/PRETORIA - Limpopo police on Monday arrested four suspects after two women, including a 90-year-old pensioner, were killed.



One family member escaped unhurt and nothing was taken from their house.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the motive of the attack was not known.

“The deceased were identified as Matamela Ramala and her daughter Martha Ramala. The motive behind this incident is currently not known and will be determined by the unfolding investigations. The suspects will appear in Tshilwavhusikhu Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing two counts murder,” Mojapelo said.

The incident followed several protests taking place against attacks on women in the country.

On Tuesday, Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane visited the family of Evelyn De Kock (42), who was found dead outside her room in Eersterust, Pretoria, on Sunday morning.

De Kock’s sister found her with multiple stab wounds.

Nkoana-Mashabane said men should not kill or hurt women when they were discouraged.

“Please, if you can’t use your hands to create something to bring to the family, let the hands not go to the person you’re supposed to love and supposed to feel safe in your hands,”

The minister said women should watch out for abusive behaviour.

“The first clap on your face it’s a good enough sign for you start walking because we think we [women] are going to deal with this matter through prevention,” she said.

‘WE EXPECT THE JUSTICE SYSTEM TO WORK’

At the same time, community members in Eersterust gathered outside the De Kock’s family home calling for justice.

Anger, frustration, fear, and pain had caused the community to abandon social distancing measures and gather in their numbers.

Residents said the brutal murder of women and children in the community had gone on for far too long.

Next door neighbour Ralph Harris, who led the community protest, said they wanted justice for De Kock’s family and many others who had died at the hands of their partners in this area.

“We want to show the government how angry we are as a community. We expect the justice system to work and not to fail us. Evelyn’s killer must get the maximum sentence,” he said.

Resident Charles Wilkes said De Kock’s boyfriend - who was in police custody - should remain behind bars.

“I believe there are three forms of justice: mob justice, the law [courts], and then there is community justice. For us to get closure, we expect the justice system to work,” he said.

Since the country entered level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown, there has been a surge in reports of gender-based violence across the country.



