2 young children killed in separate shootings in Cape Town

There was a surge in gang-related shootings in various parts of the city over the past few weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Two young children were killed in separate shootings in Cape Town. Both incidents happened on the eve of Youth Day.

In Ravensmead, a three-year-old girl and her father were shot and killed on Monday morning. Police said the victims were sitting in a car when a gunman opened fire on them.

In Lavender Hill, a three-year-old boy was also shot dead while his father was wounded. They were standing outside their Hillview home when shots rang out.

The man ran into the house with his son, but the masked shooter followed and continued shooting. The boy died on arrival at a medical facility in Retreat.

Police were pursuing various possibilities, including that the incident could be gang-related.

