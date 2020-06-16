20°C / 22°C
2 suspects arrested following robbery at Cresta Mall

It is understood the criminals attempted to hijack a customer in the underground parking when the mall security opened fire.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - There was a shootout at Cresta Shopping Centre between security and four robbers.

It is understood the criminals attempted to hijack a customer in the underground parking when the mall security opened fire.

Police said one suspect was shot and wounded, while another was arrested. The two other suspects managed to escape from the scene and were at large.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said: “About four men who were driving a Toyota Etios hijacked a vehicle at Cresta Mall. When they were driving out of the mall, the security guards blocked them on the boom gate.”

