2 suspects arrested following robbery at Cresta Mall

It is understood the criminals attempted to hijack a customer in the underground parking when the mall security opened fire.

JOHANNESBURG - There was a shootout at Cresta Shopping Centre between security and four robbers.

Police said one suspect was shot and wounded, while another was arrested. The two other suspects managed to escape from the scene and were at large.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said: “About four men who were driving a Toyota Etios hijacked a vehicle at Cresta Mall. When they were driving out of the mall, the security guards blocked them on the boom gate.”

Armed robbery at Checkers in Cresta Mall. One suspects was arrested by Mall Security The 3rd suspect hijacked his getaway vehicle & attempted to flee but crashed after being chased in Mountainview Ave.

1 suspect arrested another was shot. @MakeSAsafe @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/vD4b3T1QZZ — BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) June 16, 2020

