2 Eskom technician guards killed in Philippi

The power utility says the guards were gunned down in the community on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Two security guards have been killed while escorting Eskom technicians in Philippi.

The power utility says the guards were gunned down in the community on Monday afternoon.

The technicians who they protected managed to escape unharmed.

Eskom acquired the armed security service for technicians working in high-crime areas notorious for robberies and gun violence.

Spokesperson Trish da Silva said police were investigating.

“Our Eskom technicians were working to restore electricity supply due to a fault in the Philippi East area. Because of the volatility in the area, they were accompanied by the armed escort.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the team had completed their work and were leaving in their vehicles when the attack on the security guards’ vehicle took place.”