Thieves steal personal protective equipment from 2 Mpumalanga schools

The Mpumalanga Education Department's spokesperson Jasper Zwane said that the criminals also vandalised and stole learning material for grade 7 and matric pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Education Department said that large quantities of personal protective equipment had been stolen from two schools.

It's understood that schools were targetted in the Mbombela and Nkangala areas on Sunday night.

The department's spokesperson Jasper Zwane said that the criminals also vandalised and stole learning material for grade 7 and matric pupils.

Zwane said that an investigation into theft was currently under way.

"A lot of things were stolen, including the PPEs meant for our learners and teachers. As things stand, we have to augment what has been stolen especially in relation to the PPEs. We are going to work with the schools governing bodies to make sure that we tighten the security systems in all of our schools."

One hundred and fifty-six schools have been targetted by criminals in Mpumalanga since the start of the lockdown exactly three months ago.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.