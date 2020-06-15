Tears and hopelessness: CT doctor recalls journey to recovery from COVID-19

Doctor Laeequa Bayat (26) – a first-year medical intern at Groote Schuur Hospital - tested positive at the end of May, but now two weeks later, she is back at work and ready to help save lives.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town doctor who recovered from COVID-19 said it was vital to have a good support structure while fighting the disease.

Around 65% of health workers in the Western Cape who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.

Bayat on Monday said despite showing symptoms of the disease, she remained optimistic that her COVID-19 test would yield a negative result as she always took the necessary precautions to keep herself safe.

“When I got my results, natural instinct just kicked in and I became quite emotional and I actually began to cry, because one of the questions that crossed my mind was… where did I actually go wrong?” she said.

Bayat, who is currently on clinical rotation in the hospital’s surgical division, said support from family and friends helped her through that challenging time.

“It can be extremely distressing to a person, and to be quite honest, there were just days where I actually felt like I just wasn’t coping. It was so easy to actually lose hope, but I kept on telling myself ‘no, this too shall pass’. And fortunately, that’s when I began to see glimmers of hope,” Bayat said.

A porter at the hospital died after falling ill with COVID-19, while around 220 health workers at the facility have tested positive.

