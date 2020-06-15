Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada's brutal murder rearrested

The suspect was first nabbed after Sibongiseni Gabada’s dismembered body was found stuffed into a bag and left next to a shack in H-section in Khayelitsha on 29 May.

CAPE TOWN - A man implicated in the murder of a 34-year-old Khayelitsha woman has been rearrested and due to return to court on Monday morning.

The suspect, believed to be the deceased’s ex-boyfriend, was recently released after charges against him were provisionally withdrawn in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court.

He was first nabbed after Sibongiseni Gabada’s dismembered body was found stuffed into a bag and left next to a shack in H-section in Khayelitsha on 29 May.

Police said that the investigating officer in the Gabada murder case traced and rearrested the man in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

His rearrest followed after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) urgently reviewed the initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused.

A high school friend of the deceased, Portia Msamo, who refers to Gabada by her middle name, Hilary, said that while it’s been almost three weeks since her body was found, her relatives and friends were still traumatised.

"Hilary is a people's person and whoever meets her is automatically drawn to her. In high school, she was very active in speaking up against gender-based violence, so it's so sad for this to be the one thing that has taken her from us."

Msamo has welcomed the suspect’s re-arrest, saying his release from custody last week had left the Khayelitsha community outraged.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.