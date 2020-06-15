Suspect due in court for allegedly dumping woman's body at Dobsonville veld

The 29-year-old woman's body was found by a group of protesters who were on their way home after a demonstration against gender-based violence on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Sunday said that the family of a 29-year-old woman whose body was discovered in the veld in Dobsonville, Soweto, would formally identity her on Monday.



Ironically, she was found by a group of protesters who were on their way home after a demonstration against gender-based violence on Friday.

Police said the victim was killed in one area and her body was dumped in a second location.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubele said that a 34-year-old man would appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday.

“The person who was taken in is a person who we found in a taxi, which has been impounded as we believe that taxi was used to transport the deceased.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.