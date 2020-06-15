Stellenbosch deny rumors linking Gavin Hunt with head coach position

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC confirmed on Saturday that they've bought the PSL status of Bidvest Wits.

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership outfit Stellenbosch have come out to deny rumours linking Gavin Hunt to the head coach position at the club.

The speculation about Hunt's future comes after Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC confirmed on Saturday that they've bought the PSL status of Bidvest Wits, bring an end to their 99-year existence.

The purchase includes the buying of Wits' current squad, who'll relocate to Thohoyandou for the 2020/21 campaign.

Any sale still needs to be ratified by the PSL Executive Committee and in the interim, TTM has lodged a request with the league for an official name change.

When it comes to the coaching side, they’ve said they cannot keep Hunt as he was too expensive.

A possible destination for him could have been with Western Cape side, Stellenbosch, but they have been quick to distance themselves from the ongoing speculation.

Taking to social media, Stellenbosch chief executive Rob Benadie said: “It is regrettable that the dissemination of false information circulates the media with regards to our club rumoured to having approached Gavin Hunt. These claims are void of any truth and is not respectful towards Gavin or our current tech team.”

While he may not be headed to the Western Cape, former Wits player Sifiso Myeni told Eyewitness News he didn't see Hunt struggling to secure a top job.

“Gavin as a coach has established so much in his coaching career. I’m sure any team will grab their chance to have him. I read TTM say he’s too expensive but what do you expect? He must be expensive. He’s won trophies. Looking at the coach, he will want to go somewhere where he knows he will do a good job and has the players that he needs, and he is the man in charge. For him, it won't be that stressful (to get a job). As a coach, your CV speaks for yourself. Whoever is going to get the coach is going to be lucky to get a coach like him, who knows how to win things.”

Meanwhile, Wits continue to maintain their silence amid confirmation that they've sold their PSL status.

Myeni has urged the club to say something and let the public know what is going on behind the scenes.

“If there is any truth in the club being sold, it’s very disheartening,” he said. “My heart goes to all the players that have played and all the people who took the club from what it was to where it is now and I’m sure even them they will also feel the pain”.

Myeni has also expressed sympathy for Wits’ players, who also seem to be in the dark about what is happening at the club.

“As a player you don’t know what to do,” he said. “Some players have been saying they are going to training as usual and are waiting to get back and now the club is being sold. And when you ask the team, they say nothing has been finalised. For a team like Wits, and the people in higher positions, they need to be frank and honest with the players. They need to sit down with the players and talk to them before it’s too late.”