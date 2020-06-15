Sonke Gender Justice: COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t given SA respite from GBV

Sonke Gender Justice is calling on government to speedily implement the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide.

CAPE TOWN - Human rights organisation Sonke Gender Justice on Sunday said that the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t given the country any respite from gender-based violence (GBV).

The plan is aimed at providing a comprehensive response to gender-based violence, which includes strengthening the justice system.

The organisation's Bafana Khumalo said: “What we want is not just to react to episodes of violence. We need to prevent violence from happening in the first place.”

He added that the COVID-19 lockdown environment had increased possible exposure to violence as perpetrators were in confinement with their victims.

Khumalo said that the violence increased when level three came into effect and the ban on alcohol sales was lifted.

"Wherever there is access to alcohol and people abuse it, you know that there will be cases of gender-based violence."

