Some ANC members picket outside Luthuli House ahead of Youth Day

The anti-racism picket was part of the party’s ongoing campaign to call on all sectors of society to unite and intensify the fight against racial prejudice.

JOHANNESBURG - Some African National Congress (ANC) members on Monday picketed outside the governing party’s headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Youth Day address on Monday afternoon.

With Tuesday marking Youth Day, Ramaphosa will deliver a message of support to commemorate the day.

The ANC’s Sizophila Mkhize said the protest would follow an online panel discussion to identify challenges faced by the youth.

“As we are going through this phase of COVID-19 and the lockdown, how is it going to be possible for the ANC-led government to try and have young people back in their feet again and having young people being at the centre of reviving the economy of South Africa after COVID-19?” Mkhize said.

SASCO took part in alliance picket against racism this morning outside Chief Albert Luthuli House, Johannesburg.



Black Lives Matter! #SASCO29 pic.twitter.com/4ksoOH7f1C — SASCO NEC (@SASCO_Jikelele) June 15, 2020

