20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 9°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Some ANC members picket outside Luthuli House ahead of Youth Day

The anti-racism picket was part of the party’s ongoing campaign to call on all sectors of society to unite and intensify the fight against racial prejudice.

SASCO took part in an alliance picket against racism on 15 June 2020 outside Chief Albert Luthuli House, Johannesburg. Picture: @SASCO_Jikelele/Twitter.
SASCO took part in an alliance picket against racism on 15 June 2020 outside Chief Albert Luthuli House, Johannesburg. Picture: @SASCO_Jikelele/Twitter.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some African National Congress (ANC) members on Monday picketed outside the governing party’s headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Youth Day address on Monday afternoon.

With Tuesday marking Youth Day, Ramaphosa will deliver a message of support to commemorate the day.

The anti-racism picket was part of the party’s ongoing campaign to call on all sectors of society to unite and intensify the fight against racial prejudice.

The ANC’s Sizophila Mkhize said the protest would follow an online panel discussion to identify challenges faced by the youth.

“As we are going through this phase of COVID-19 and the lockdown, how is it going to be possible for the ANC-led government to try and have young people back in their feet again and having young people being at the centre of reviving the economy of South Africa after COVID-19?” Mkhize said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA