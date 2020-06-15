'Shut the front door': Local hit series 'Blood & Water' gets second season

The announcement was made by the show’s director Nosipho Dumisa in a video where she surprised the original cast with the exciting news.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s official! Netflix has confirmed another season of South African hit series _Blood & Water _.

In a statement on Monday, Netflix said the second season of Blood & Water would see Puleng - played by Ama Qamata- and Fikile - Khosi Ngema - deal with the consequences of their explosive confrontation.

Season 1 followed 16-year old Puleng as she tried to solve the mystery of her missing sister who was kidnapped as a baby.

The season also stars Thabang Molaba (KB), Dillon Windvogel (Wade), Arno Greef (Chris), Ryle de Morny (Chad), Natasha Tahane (Wendy), Mekaila Mathys (Tahira), Cindy Mahlangu (Zama), and Duane Williams (Mark).

Check out the reveal video and reactions below:

No more further questions. SEASON 2 IS ON THEE WAY! #BloodAndWater pic.twitter.com/rFFID2PjCr — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) June 15, 2020

