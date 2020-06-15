Sentencing proceedings for woman convicted of killing her child postponed

The woman was arrested in 2018 in Greenvillage in Dobsonville, Soweto, after she fed poisoned food to her children, aged eight and 14.

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings in the case against a former Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer convicted of killing her child and attempting to murder the other has been postponed at the High Court in Johannesburg to Wednesday.

The 41-year-old then shot both in the stomach with the younger child dying, but the older child survived.

Sentencing proceedings could not proceed due to a mix up over which court the mother should be appearing in.

As a result, the matter was rolled over to Wednesday and her elder daughter - who is a now a State witness - was warned to be present in court.

She would be the 18th witness to testify on behalf of the prosecution.

According to court papers, her mother smoked dagga and crystal meth before the incident.

