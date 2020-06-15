SAA to repatriate 45 SA citizens left in Germany following door malfunction

The airline left the passengers stranded in Frankfurt on Saturday when the emergency door of the aircraft they were booked on malfunctioned.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) said that it would transport 45 South Africans who were left in Germany to Amsterdam on Monday and then onto Cape Town.

The airline will also make provision for additional passengers who didn’t have tickets even though they were promised space on the flight.

Spokesperson Tlali Tlali said that the national carrier had communicated these plans to the passengers.

“This arrangement caters for the two groups that were impacted on the Saturday. The first one being those ticketed passengers who could not travel due to restrictions placed by SAA on that flight and the second group is of those passengers who had paid but were unticketed on Saturday and were not on the list to be provided with tickets by SAA. South African Airways apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

