SA doctors concerned by decline in patients since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings said that a poll found that patients were scared to go for their regular check-ups because of fear of contracting the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - South African doctors are concerned about a major decline in the number of patients seeing general practitioners since the start of the pandemic.

A poll conducted by Pharma Dynamics in May found that apart from a general waning in patient consultations, while cardiology consultations too have plummeted by 90%.

Spokesperson Nicole Jennings said that it showed that those with life-threatening illnesses were foregoing regular check-ups.

She said that about 10 million people globally died every year from hypertension-related conditions such as stroke and heart failure.

"Chronic illnesses must be managed and chronic illnesses in themselves are life-threatening, so by not going for check-ups with a healthcare professional you are also putting your health in jeopardy. Healthcare professionals are taking extreme measures to keep their facilities safe."

Jennings said that it was found that patients were scared to go for their regular check-ups because of fear.

"Several comments from practitioners that formed part of the poll also indicated that it is fear of contracting this disease that is keeping patients away."

She added that some GPs had reported that patients were suffering fatal heart attacks as a result of opting to remain at home rather than to seek medical attention early on.

"A good rule of thumb is to call your healthcare professional first and ask them if they've had any incidents at the facility and whether they think it's necessary to come in for a visit or whether it's better to stay away. Don't make that call on your own. Your healthcare professional has your own best interests at heart."

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.