Ramaphosa urges young men to be more active in fighting GBV

President Cyril Ramaphosa has virtually delivered the keynote address of the African National Congress (ANC)’s Youth Day commemoration on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the South African youth for being central in fighting gender-based violence, racism and the spread of HIV.

Ramaphosa has virtually delivered the keynote address of the African National Congress (ANC)’s Youth Day commemoration on Monday afternoon.

He has called on young men to lead the fight against the abuse and murders of women and children.

“The women of our country don’t feel safe in their homes, workplaces and places of worship. This is a totally unacceptable situation and it must end. Young men must become even more active in the fight against gender-based violence.”

His address comes as the country prepares to commemorate Youth Day on Tuesday.

