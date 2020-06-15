Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament

The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred another piece of legislation back to Parliament.

In a letter dated 2 June 2020 and published by Parliament over the weekend, Ramaphosa wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and expressed his reservations about the constitutionality of the Liquor Products Amendment Bill.

The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing, affect rural communities.

The Constitution requires the president to sign into law bills sent to him by the National Assembly.

But if the president has reservations about the constitutionality of the bill, the same Constitution requires him to send it back for reconsideration.

In the case of the Liquor Products Amendment Bill, Ramaphosa said the inclusion of “traditional African beer” would have an impact on its production, consumption, and dissemination, and thus impact communities.

He said any bill pertaining to customary law or customs should be referred to the National House of Traditional Leaders.

