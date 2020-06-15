Ramaphosa: Recent femicides shocking acts of inhumanity

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was deeply disturbed by the recent spate of femicides in the country, saying that there was no place in South African society for gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was deeply disturbed by the recent spate of femicides in the country, calling the murders "shocking acts of inhumanity".

In his weekly newsletter, the president said that there was no place in South African society for gender-based violence.

He said that youth-led civic activism, awareness-raising and peer counselling were vital tools in efforts to eradicate the crime.

The president said that the justice system must be strengthened to make sure that criminals were actually punished for killing women.

He's also called on men to take up the struggle against gender-based violence.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.