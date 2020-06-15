Ramaphosa must deal with GBV in same manner he dealt with COVID-19 - CSVR

The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation has called on the public to open their hearts and their wallets to help fight gender-based violence and rally behind women.

Exactly a week ago, 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

She was eight months pregnant at the time of her murder.

On Sunday, a 42-year-old woman from Eersterust was stabbed to death and her body was mutilated - her boyfriend was one of the last people who saw her alive.

These victims are among many women who've been killed in South Africa over the past week.

The centre's director, Nomfundo Mogapi, said that she wanted the president to deal with gender-based violence in the manner in which he's responded to COVID-19.

“We must remember that patriarchy is about power and as long as those in power are not prepared to face themselves and deal with it, we are not going to see change in what is happening in society and the violence we know in South Africa also plays itself in patriarchy.”

