OR Tambo Airport comes alive as low-cost airlines resume flights
Flights will depart from Joburg to Cape Town and Durban throughout the day but only for business-related purposes.
KEMPTON PARK - More airlines have resumed flights at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday morning.
Thousands of flights were cancelled and planes were grounded three months ago when President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster.
However, under level three lockdown, limited domestic air travel is permitted but under strict conditions.
Passengers are making their way to check-in points at the airport and making sure that their luggage is secure.
Passengers are wearing masks and adhering to the strict safety measures imposed by the airport.
For now, it’s only low-cost airlines Mango and FlySafair that have scheduled flights on the board.
Business is expected to pick up as the day goes on.